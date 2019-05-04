PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People in hundreds of cities across the world and those right here in Portland, hit the streets to rally in support of marijuana legalization.
The Global Cannabis March kicked off in Pioneer Courthouse Square, and went through downtown Saturday afternoon,
The event advocates for the decriminalization medicinal, industrial, and social use cannabis.
Since the passage of Measure 91, which legalized marijuana in Oregon, organizers said treatment and the perception of marijuana has changed for the better in the state but it still has a long way to go around the globe.
