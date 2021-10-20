CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KPTV) - People in Cannon Beach are divided over a proposed tax on prepared foods. If passed, the tax would raise money for the town’s emergency services.

Deanna Hammond, Owner of Cannon Beach Bakery, said crowds in Cannon Beach shouldn’t fool anyone.

“This pandemic isn’t over,” said Hammond.

Hammond said a lot of restaurants still can’t fill staffing positions, so they’re operating at limited hours.

Josh Tuckman, Owner and Chef of Castaway’s Global Cuisine and Wine Bar, agrees it’s still really hard.

“Covid has driven up the purchase price of almost everything in this industry by 100, 200, 300%,” he said.

That’s why both owners are surprised to hear City Councilors are proposing a 5% tax on all prepared foods.

“I feel picked on and singled out and in the last year and a half, the industry that really has the worst profit margins and has struggled the most in this pandemic, is gonna start footing the bill to pay for their city hall and for search and rescue and the fire department,” said Tuckman.

Both owners said the tax could cut into tips or turn visitors away all together.

“It’s been a rough go and you know, the first couple months we were open, the town was closed, and we stayed open for the community,” said Hammond. “And to be made out to look like the bad guys or that we need to, any of us, any of the restaurants, need to bear the burden of this tax is just not fair and especially not now, there are other ways to do this.”

City Councilor Nancy McCarthy said unfortunately they don’t have a lot of other ways to do this, because taxing all businesses in the city isn’t an option.

“This is a tax first of all on visitors, not on restaurants,” she said. “But this is a tax on a certain product that you prepare and if you go to a store, like a clothing store, what do you do, do you tax just blouses or dresses.”

“You’re not allowed, the state won’t allow jurisdictions to tax an entire inventory or an entire revenue stream,” McCarthy continued.

If passed, McCarthy estimates it would bring in about $1.7 million-dollars in the first year alone.

“We have the situation where if we had a natural disaster here and our city hall collapsed, which is very likely, that we wouldn’t be able to help people in need at the time of the natural disaster, so we have to weigh those responsibilities,” she said. “And the fire district has a constant day to day situation where paramedics are needed, ambulances are needed.”

She also said this tax has been discussed for years and is ultimately needed to keep everyone safe.

“I know it’s difficult,” said McCarthy. “It’s very difficult and I know people are having a heck of a time.”

“This is the easiest, the best way I think, to keep the community safe, without having to put the burden on property taxes, which will also increase rents and mortgages for those who are not able to find affordable housing now,” she continued.

Restaurant owners said they feel blindsided and it’s not a fair burden, adding that’s it’s a tax on locals as well.

“If this is something you really need to do, let’s look at it in three years when we can all look at it with fresh eyes and not while we’re just exhausted,” said Hammond. “And the tears come from emotion and they come from exhaustion, but we’re gonna get through this.”

“We got this far and we’re gonna get through this,” she continued. “I just don’t think this is the right thing for the city to do to us.”

McCarthy said 96% of the people who will pay this possible tax are visitors, while only 4% are locals.

People in Cannon Beach can vote on this in November.