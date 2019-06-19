CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A public health advisory was lifted for Cannon Beach on Wednesday, one day after health officials said higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria were found in ocean waters.
Further testing by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality showed lower bacteria levels, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Contact with the water no longer poses above-normal risk. However, officials still recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, as well as runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.
"State officials continue to encourage other recreational activities at all Oregon beaches, suggesting only that water contact be avoided when advisories are in effect," according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The agency said Tuesday that increased pathogen and fecal bacteria levels could be caused by stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.
People, especially children and the elderly, were advised to avoid direct contact with the water while the advisory was in place. Higher-than-normal levels of bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses.
For the most recent information on advisories, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program at www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0482, or 877-290-6767 (toll-free).
