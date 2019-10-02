CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – People who attract or feed wild animals in Cannon Beach could face a hefty fine.
The city council passed an ordinance Tuesday that will prohibit these acts, as it says the rabbit population has become an issue in the area.
Many people who come to visit the tourist hotspot recognize something might not be quite right.
“They like to be close, I mean, there’s some just right over there,” Jesse Hodges, a visitor, said. “They get uncomfortably close I would say, rabbits and birds.”
“When you have people coming and periodically giving them something to eat, you’re sort of perpetuating the perpetuation of the species, and yet there’s really not anything for them here,” David Ellerman, another visitor, said.
The city manager says human interaction can change animal behaviors. The animals might stick around in one area in they’re fed, and he says they leave behind droppings, which can be a nuisance for some people.
Many people say they are on board with the city council’s new ordinance.
“I mean, I think it’s really smart, I mean when animals and stuff like that become dependent on humans, I mean, they had to put down bears and stuff because people were feeding bears and things like that and that just like, breaks your heart to have to kill an animal because they’re so dependent on you,” Hodges said.
People who violate the new ordinance could be fined up to $500.
The ordinance does not prohibit the feeding of wild animals if you have a permit, or the feeding of songbirds, as long as the food is in a feeder that won’t provide access to other wild animals.
