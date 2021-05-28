CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) - As we head into Memorial Day weekend, crowds are headed to the coast.
In Cannon Beach, it looks a lot different on Friday than it did heading into the holiday weekend a year ago.
"It feels amazing to be back out here," Cannon Beach visitor Mike Faris said. "And just like the way, you know kind of a lot more normal than it was."
The city is filled with energy. The restaurants and bars are busy, many places to stay have no vacancy signs and folks are venturing inside to check out local shops like Cannon Beach Clothing Company.
"There's definitely a return, more return to normalcy,” Cannon Beach Clothing Company Owner, David Dasse said. “You know this weekend I'm sure will be busy but on the other hand I would have to say pretty much every weekend this spring has been a very good weekend. It's not like people were waiting for summer to get going. They were here."
FOX 12 interviewed the shop last year. The manager said business was slow heading into Memorial Day weekend.
Dasse says that's not the case this year.
"Interestingly everybody seems to have money to spend," Dasse said. "Maybe it's their stimulus check that they're getting to you know move through the economy or what, but we're not seeing price resistance to people buying things."
Just down the road at Bruce's Candy Kitchen, a sweet change from last year when there were smaller numbers of customers at the shop. Co-owner Brian Taylor is also anticipating a busy summer.
"You know we'll see what happens with the weather,” Taylor said. “I know a lot more people have moved to Portland, a lot more people have even moved to Clatsop. So you know we'll see people for sure."
Business owners said their biggest concern is trying to find enough workers during the busy summer, because a lot of the work is seasonal and there aren't many places for those workers to live in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.