GATES, OR (KPTV) - A lost statue that remained standing in the middle of wildfire destruction has been found.
FOX 12 reported on the missing statue Tuesday. Larry and Susan Hughes returned to their home in Gates to find it had been destroyed by the Beachie Creek Fire.
However, a statue of a girl holding a bouquet of flowers stood tall. Susan Hughes described it as “as symbol of hope.”
When they later returned to the wildfire zone, they discovered the statue was gone.
They shared the story online and received plenty of support.
On Wednesday, they said the statue had been found at a park in the area.
Susan Hughes posted on Facebook that details were still being worked out to have the statue returned.
“Thank you all for caring so much about her in the face of your own losses. A little damage; but she is Canyon Strong,” she wrote.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the statue had been located, but no other details were immediately available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.