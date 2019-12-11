PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It was an unusual rescue on the Willamette River.
Tuesday night, the captain of the lead boat in the Christmas Ships parade spotted a person struggling in the water and ultimately saved their life.
As he leads the Christmas Ships parade during the dark December nights on the Willamette River, Capt. Rob Steffeck says he is always keeping an eye out for what’s in the water.
“We’re looking out for shallow water spots, any navigation hazards and also logs,” he said.
A log is what Steffeck says he thought he saw in the water during a trip Tuesday night.
But then, he says whatever it was started to move.
“As it came down the side of my boat, we saw that it was a person,” Steffeck said. “The only thing above water was just part of their face, and the person just kind of weakly said, ‘Help me.’”
Steffeck got on the radio to tell the 12 boats behind him and stopped as quickly as he could.
“As I back my boat up to him, the person started going under. They were probably under for about 30 seconds. I mean, we could see bubbles coming up and just a hand above,” Steffeck said.
First mate Joe Summers said, “There was a moment there I thought we are not going to get there in time.”
Summers says he reached for a nearby boat hook and was able to drag the person in the water to the back of the 40-foot boat.
“It was a challenge getting them up,” he said. “They were unable to participate in their own rescue. I would say they were semi-coherent.”
Steffeck says the water temperature was cold: about 42 degrees, and far too dangerous to be in.
“We covered him up with a wool blanket that we had and just tried take off – because he was fully dressed,” Steffeck said.
With the person out of that cold water, the crew called for help.
Portland Fire & Rescue arrived moments later to bring the person to the hospital.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office later said they believe the person had been in crisis and intentionally jumped from the Steel Bridge.
“We’re hopeful that this person has family or friends that maybe are having a better day because of us and you just got to know someone out there loves you,” Steffeck said.
And on another night back in command of his ship, named “Off the Clock,” Steffeck says the experience is keeping him extra alert.
“Every time I see a log, I’m going to think maybe it’s not a log and something else,” he said.
The person who was rescued has not been identified, but firefighters say they took them to OHSU.
The sheriff’s office said they had no update to provide on their condition.
