SALEM, OR (KPTV) - There still is no final decision on whether or not schools will reopen to in-person learning this fall, with many teachers and students worried about returning to face-to-face learning.
The group Oregon Safe Return to Schools held a car caravan protest at the Capitol in Salem on Monday. About 150 cars filled with people in support of keeping schools online to begin the school year attended the caravan.
Owen Courtney Vera is 11 years old and said he and his parents, who are both teachers, support online learning.
“In my city we are already closed down, we’re not going to back into school, we’re going to do it online, but that’s not enough, the whole state should shut down and do it online,” Vera said.
The group is urging state leaders to only allow counties to reopen schools for in-person learning when it has 14 consecutive days of zero positive COVID-19 cases in their county.
Alex Candeda teaches 5th grade and said it’s not physically possible to adhere to CDC guidelines for in-person teaching.
“As a teacher, as a public servant, as an educator, I believe it’s our responsibility to not only educate the students in our community but also take the best possible care of them that we can,” Candeda said.
Candeda added that he wants school to start online, but will return if necessary.
The car caravan protest at the #Capitol is urging state leaders to close schools until there are 0 positive cases for 14 days in each county. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/87H4wdJ9WV— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) July 27, 2020
“I am a public servant and I will show up for my job, but I will not put my own children in that situation, they will be home-schooled for the year if the decision is to go full in person or hybrid before we are able to meet what the CDC and Oregon Department of Health has laid out for us,” Candeda said.
There are some critics who say that online learning could be detrimental to students' social and emotional well being, but teachers like Tom Beman said it still isn’t worth the risk.
“Their lives outweigh their social interactions and humans have existed for a millennium without organized schools," Beman said. "We can do it."
Jennifer Vines, health officer for Multnomah County, also reported that right now, more young people are getting infected.
“The average age has dropped, we now see the age of 10 to 19 year-olds with the highest relative rate of positivity, and this group is not tested often, but their test positivity is high,” Vines said.
Vines added that Gov. Kate Brown is expected to release more guidance on reopening schools across the state later this week.
