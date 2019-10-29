OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – One person was hospitalized after a car went over an embankment and caught fire in Oregon City Tuesday.
The driver crashed off Leland Road, according to Clackamas firefighters.
Crews rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the flames. No other vehicles were involved and one person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries is not clear.
No other details were released, including what might have caused the driver to go over the embankment. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
