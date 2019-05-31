WARRENTON, OR (KPTV) - An aggressive cow elk and her calf now have a new home in a less populated area of the Oregon coast.
Oregon State Police received numerous reports that the cow elk – a new mom – was charging cars and people in the highly populated Hammond area of Warrenton.
Warrenton police this week closed off the area, while crews from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and OSP Fish & Wildlife tranquilized the elk.
Several volunteers assisted loading the animal into a horse trailer, so that it could be relocated to another area.
The calf was found hiding in nearby tall grass. The young animal was also relocated with its mother.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.