Car collides with MAX train in Gresham, minor injuries reported

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A driver collided with a MAX train in Gresham Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred near the Ruby Junction/East 197th Avenue station, according to TriMet.
Police say minor injuries were reported.
TriMet says riders are advised to expect delays. Shuttle buses will be serving stations between Gateway/Northeast 99th Avenue Transit Center and Civic Drive.
