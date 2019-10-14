HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A two-car crash blocked traffic near Hillsboro’s Sunset Esplanade Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred in the southbound lane of Minter Bridge Road near its intersection with Tualatin Valley Highway, according to Hillsboro police. The road was closed in the area while law enforcement was on scene.
Photos shared by the police department appear to show one car almost on top of the other car. No injuries were reported, according to law enforcement.
