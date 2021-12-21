PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office revealed an 81-year-old man has died following a crash east of Salem on Monday.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. when dispatchers received reports of a vehicle in a pond near the intersection of Joseph Street SE and 71st Avenue SE, east of Salem.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said bystanders were able to help get the passenger out of the car before emergency services arrived.

By the time deputies arrived, the car was submerged in the pond and the driver was dead.

A bystander and deputies administered CPR to the passenger until medics arrived and the passenger was able to be taken to a local hospital.

Investigators from the Marion County multi-agency Crash Team determined driver Frank Kurbat, 81, of Salem, and a single passenger were traveling in a 1999 Buick, east on Joseph Street in heavy fog prior to the crash. When reaching the T-intersection with 71st Avenue SE, the driver continued into the intersection, going through a fence and into the pond. Investigators believe speed and foggy conditions were contributing factors to the crash.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the passenger remains in the hospital in critical condition.