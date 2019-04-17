HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - One person was injured after a car crashed into an apartment building in Hillsboro Wednesday afternoon.
Hillsboro Fire said the car was heading north on Northeast John Olsen Avenue near Northeast Cornell Road at around 9:45 a.m. when it struck a light pole, power box and one apartment.
The driver of the car was not injured, but a resident of the apartment had minor injuries from broken glass and was treated at the scene.
Hillsboro Fire said firefighters and building officials were checking for structural damage.
FOX 12 learned that speed is a factor in the crash.
The driver, who has not been identified, was cited for reckless driving.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.