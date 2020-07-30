Car crashes into Lincoln City home after driver has medical emergency

LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) – Police say a driver experienced a medical emergency on Thursday, causing him to crash into a house in Lincoln City.
David W. Phelan, 52, of Lincoln City, was driving a white Chevrolet 2-door coupe when he crashed into the house in the 1700 block of Northwest Jetty Avenue around 10:30 a.m., according to law enforcement. The air bags in the vehicle deployed as a result of the impact.
Phelan was still in the car when first responders arrived and appeared disoriented but still breathing, according to law enforcement. He was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital immediately after the crash and was later taken to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland for further medical treatment.
Investigators say Phelan had turned northbound onto Northwest Jetty Avenue from Northwest 17th Street. Investigators believe Phelan experienced a medical emergency, causing him to accelerate off the road and crash into the house.
No one else was inside the car at the time of the crash and the house was unoccupied. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue assisted at the scene on Thursday.
