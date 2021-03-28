Car falls 100 ft from I-405 overpass; driver critically injured

Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver was critically hurt on Saturday after driving off an overpass in Northwest Portland, according to Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said the car went off the Interstate 405 overpass, landed near Northwest 16th and Overton Street, and caught on fire.

The Northbound I-405 to Westbound Hwy 30 was closed during the investigation.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

