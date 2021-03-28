PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver was critically hurt on Saturday after driving off an overpass in Northwest Portland, according to Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said the car went off the Interstate 405 overpass, landed near Northwest 16th and Overton Street, and caught on fire.
A car went off the I405 bridge viaduct onto NW 16 Ave/Overton St and caught fire. Driver is seriously hurt. NB I405 ramp to WB Highway 30 is closed for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/wEqn2JYrV0— PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) March 28, 2021
The Northbound I-405 to Westbound Hwy 30 was closed during the investigation.
It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.
