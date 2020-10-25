PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A deadly car fire in Northeast Portland on Friday has been ruled a homicide, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers along with Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a reported car fire in the area of Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast San Rafael Street at about 10:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person deceased inside the car.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the death was a homicide.
No information on the suspect has been released.
Portland Police homicide detectives are investigating and ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Detective William Winters 503-823-0466 William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill 503-823-4033 Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
