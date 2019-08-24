MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A car was found on fire in a Larch Mountain viewpoint parking lot Saturday morning
Corbett Fire responded to a report of a vehicle on fire around 5:44 a.m.
The vehicle was located on Larch Mountain in the viewpoint parking lot, according to crews.
Officials said the fire had almost burned itself out by time the fire department arrived.
No other buildings or forest was burned.
The vehicle appeared to be abandoned, according to officials.
Officials said they are unable to determine the cause of the fire due to the extensive damage.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
