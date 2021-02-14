PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Fire and Rescue says a car somehow got off the Glenn Jackson bridge on Sunday night and landed in the Columbia River.
Crews say they found the vehicle around 8:30 p.m., but no one has been found. The search involving the Coast Guard and Multnomah County is still ongoing and divers may be sent in.
This is a developing story and information will be added once we get it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.