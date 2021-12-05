PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A man died after a car hit his tent next to I-205 at Southeast Powell Boulevard early Sunday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash on I-205 North at the SE Powell Blvd. off ramp. When they arrived, they found a Honda sedan that appeared to have left the road and crashed into an occupied tent. The man inside the tent died.

The woman driving the sedan was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The names of both the victim and the driver have not been released.

The major crash team responded to investigate. If anyone has information about this incident, please reference case number 21-339498 and contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit or call 503 823-2103.