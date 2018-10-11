CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 5 northbound Thursday evening.
Washington State Patrol said the deadly pedestrian versus car crash has resulted in all lanes of I-5 northbound to be shut down near La Center Road.
The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m, according to officials.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the La Center exit. It's unknown when the highway will reopen.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or delay travel.
This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for further developments.
