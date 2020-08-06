PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- A passenger was shot after someone in another car opened fire on Thursday, according to Portland police.
The shooting happened at approximately 6:47 p.m. in the 8200 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard. Police said the car that was struck left the scene and later crashed near the 6700 block of Powell Boulevard.
One of the passengers had been shot in the shoulder. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Police said they are still looking for the suspected car. No arrests have been made.
There is no threat to the community, according to police.
Anyone with information are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
