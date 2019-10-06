Car smashes through SE Portland taproom, barely missing employee inside

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A car smashed through a taproom in southeast Portland, barely missing an employee who was sitting at a table inside.
The crash happened on Friday at the SOMA Kombucha taproom on Southeast Belmont Street.
FOX 12 spoke with the employee, Nicole Atwood. She says she had just sat down to take a break before the car came barreling through the glass door.
“Suddenly, I heard a horn honk and this crash noise sounding, screeching and I saw two cars barreling at the garage door. Everything kind of happened at slow motion and it just came crashing through,” Atwood said.
Customers will now see a big piece of plywood covering the hole where the glass door used to be.
A car inside the building was also damaged in the crash.
FOX 12 reached out to Portland police, who say no crime was reported.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.