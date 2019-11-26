SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police in Salem are searching for a suspect they say stole a woman’s vehicle with her 2-year-old child inside.
The suspect stole the vehicle Tuesday afternoon from the parking lot of the Holiday Lodge in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue Northeast.
Police later found the vehicle abandoned with the child still inside.
According to officers, the woman left it running with the keys and her 2-year-old girl inside while she went into the hotel.
When she exited the building, she saw her vehicle driving away north on Hawthorne and called 911.
Law enforcement found the vehicle abandoned a few blocks away about 20 minutes later. The child was still inside and was not hurt, according to police.
Officers reunited the girl with her mother and started searching for the suspect with help from a police dog. The suspect has not been located and investigators continue to work to identify them.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Good description of the perp. We know what that means.
