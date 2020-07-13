LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) – Police in Lincoln City arrested a car theft suspect after spotting the man in a McDonald’s drive-through line.
Roman Ashford Carney, of Portland, was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon as police were investigating an unrelated incident in the restaurant’s parking lot.
Officers on Sunday received information regarding a welfare check request on a person at the Otis Store area. They learned that prior to the completion of the welfare check, the person left the area driving a white Ford sedan with Oregon license plates 317 LDE.
The sedan, which had been reported as stolen out of the Albany area, was last seen headed west on Highway 101 toward Lincoln City, police said.
A police sergeant while investigating an unrelated matter at the McDonald’s glanced up to see the involved sedan entering the drive-through lanes of the restaurant and requested additional assistance.
Additional officers, as well as a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper, responded to help stop the car as it pulled away.
Police say Carney when they stopped him appeared to have some metal health and possibly drug use issues, so he was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for further evaluation.
After Carney was cleared at the hospital, he was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on charges including theft in the first degree by receiving and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
During the investigation, officers learned that Carney had been released from the Linn County Jail the day before after being arrested and lodged on similar charges there.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Poor fellow didn't have to drive that far to celebrate National French Fry day...
