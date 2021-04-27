NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A 42-year-old man was arrested for stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit on Highway 101 in Newport on Tuesday.
Newport Police Department officers responded to a report of a car stolen from the parking lot of a Shell Station at 22 North Coast Highway at 6:30 a.m.
Officers were given a description of the driver and vehicle and began searching the area. A short time later, an officer spotted the vehicle on Northeast 12th Street driving towards Highway 101.
Additional officers followed the stolen vehicle, but the driver headed north on Highway 101 at a high rate of speed, and the pursuit was called off.
Police were able to identify the driver as Leonid Samoylich based on previous encounters.
Officers called for assistance from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln City Police Department.
A Deputy spotted Samoylich driving the stolen vehicle near Wells Street and Hwy 101 in Lincoln Beach and followed him to a nearby address. The officer tried to contact him, but Samoylich got out of the vehicle and ran away.
Officers found Samoylich at a nearby structure, and he was taken into custody without incident. He denied stealing and driving the vehicle.
Samoylich was booked into the Lincoln County Jail for eluding a police officer, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and first-degree theft. His bail was set at $180,000.
