MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – A production crew that was filming a dive team’s recovery of a car from the Willamette River was met with a discovery: human remains inside.
On Tuesday afternoon, at around 4:40 p.m., members of the “Adventures with Purpose” YouTube channel were filming at the Jefferson Street Boat Ramp in Milwaukie.
According to the Milwaukie Police Department, the car the dive team worked to recover was approximately 400 yards offshore and sunken down about 85 feet underwater.
When the crew found the car and pulled it out, they saw the human remains inside and immediately contacted police.
The Clackamas County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and took the remains. Any identification of the remains will be determined by the Medical Examiner.
According to MPD, the car pulled from the river is associated with a Portland police missing person case from 2008, in which the person was described as missing and suicidal.
Milwaukie police said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
That long ...wow. 85 feet down. Didn't know it got that deep. Seems that case is solved.
