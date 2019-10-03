BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A local veteran family was presented with a big surprise on Thursday.
Underneath a tarp was a free car.
Geico presented the donation from the "Recycled Rides" program.
Rodrigo Mina Siefer was honorably discharged from service a year ago and is being treated for PTSD.
His wife has medical appointments and the couple has kids so this car will be a big help.
While mom and dad got a new ride, the trunk had some bonus surprises for the kids.
”Their favorite thing is paw patrol so when we opened the trunk and saw paw patrol they were head over heels. there was clothes for school, we can't thank everyone enough to thank everyone who came together who made this possible,” Crystal Mina Siefer with Recycled Rides said.
Geico donates vehicles to the "Recycled Rides" program and with the help of other partners the cars are brought to like-new condition and presented to a deserving recipient.
