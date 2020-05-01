Caravan of protesters sound off outside Portland City Hall calling for release of inmates

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A caravan of protesters passed by Portland City Hall on Friday calling for the release of inmates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drivers honked and passengers made noise from the cars with signs that included messages like, “Free Them All.”
A number of local groups came together for the rally as a way of protesting people in prisons and jails during the pandemic.
Organizers said 14,000 people should be released due because social distancing guidelines can’t be met behind bars.
There have been other similar rallies in the state.
The Oregon Department of Corrections stated that a number of steps have been taken to protect inmates, including thorough cleanings, suspending visits and offering masks.
I am so glad that I don't live anywhere near Portland what a total bunch of idiots.
Personally, I don't care if all the inmates get the virus. If they hadn't broken the law, they wouldn't be in jail. Same goes for the protesters. I hope all of them get sick and if they die, so what.
idiots.
