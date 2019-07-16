PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 67-year-old man was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison Tuesday for robbing four Oregon and southwest Washington banks over a four-week span beginning in August 2017.
In court Tuesday, Dannie Kay Alston, who has no known permanent address, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $11,748 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Alston in February this year pleaded guilty to the following bank robberies:
- Aug. 7, 2017; Chase Bank in Vancouver, Washington; collecting $2,300
- Aug. 15, 2017; Wells Fargo Bank in Medford, Oregon; collecting $4,690
- Aug. 24, 2017; Wells Fargo Bank in Salem, Oregon; collecting $1,317
- Sept. 9, 2017; First Interstate Bank in Roseburg, Oregon; collecting $3,441
In each robbery, Alston attempted to disguise himself by wearing sunglasses and some type of ball or ski cap, according to the attorney’s office. He primarily communicated to bank tellers through handwritten notes or signs.
According to the attorney’s office, witnesses to Alston’s at his last robbery, which occurred in Roseburg, provided law enforcement with a description of Alston’s getaway vehicle, which led to a quick arrest by Oregon State Police. OSP recovered the note used in the Roseburg robbery, a starter’s pistol with loaded caps, a Taser, sunglasses, a wig, and $3,441 in cash from Alston’s person and his vehicle.
Alston is a career offender with a criminal history spanning five decades and four states, the attorney’s office says. He has previous burglary convictions in California and Texas, robbery convictions in California, Florida and Oregon, as well as assault, theft and narcotics convictions.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
