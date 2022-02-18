BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has again highlighted an already growing issue in health care – a lack of workers to care for the sick and the aging isolating at home.
The population of those 65 and older is projected to more than double in the next 26 years. Adding to this is an extended life expectancy and more older adults choosing to age at home but still need help and care.
To meet demand, a local provider of in-home senior care is looking to hire permanent part-time and full-time positions in the Portland area.
“The pandemic itself has brought to light a trend that was already underway, but it’s accelerated,” said Home Instead owner Todd Barth. “Most people want to age safely in their own home for as long as that’s practical.”
Care givers help with Alzheimer’s care, companionship, meal prep, household help, personal care and transportation for older adults living and often isolating at home.
Barth said those who are interested do not have to have prior experience. The company does provide training.
Home Instead is hoping to hire a total of 25 people.