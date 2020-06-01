PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Finding inspiration and opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic can be a challenge, but some have captured it, including the wife of Timbers goalie Steve Clark.
Carella Clark has created a new business over the past 10 weeks with more time at home.
"I have been indulging in the fact that Portland seems to love my guy," Carella said.
Being married to the man behind the mask is a story within itself.
"Tell you what, I have had a lot of diva clients in my fitness industry days, but I have never had a client like Steve Clark," said Carella.
After offering years of behind the scenes support to her husband, Carella can now count on the Timbers goalies to do the same for her.
"Steve is my videographer, he is my audio, he is my everything," Carella said.
First meeting as soccer players at Oakland University in Michigan, the two Golden Grizzlies started dating then eloped when Steve played in Norway seven years ago.
"Obviously, Steve has carried me all around the world, so I have so many clients from different states, different parts of the country that I haven't taught in so long," said Carella.
A yoga instructor at YoYoYogi and fitness trainer at Nike World Headquarters, Carella has made the shift in her goals to a virtual studio at www.carellaraelive.com.
"I can't even tell you the amount of incredible life changing, heartfelt messages I had," said Carella.
Getting that heart rate elevated live or on-demand via subscription.
"What I say in my classes is, we're not together, but we are in this together," Carella said.
High-intensity interval training that can fit numerous fitness levels.
"The mental benefits of moving your body, of putting yourself through hard and strenuous things and struggling a little bit, there is a lot of strength that comes from it and I’m not just talking about the physical," said Carella.
Now her site is here to stay.
"I don’t think at-home workouts will ever replace the energy and the feeling and something will always be missing about being around other people, but I think we can get pretty darn close," said Carella. "I am up to the challenge of bringing the energy of a live class to your house and I think that what we are realizing is there is room for both."
