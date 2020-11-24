VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Going into the holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic is tough, and it can be an isolating time for Alzheimer's patients and their families.
It's that time of year when family get-togethers take center stage, but in the middle of the global pandemic, there's likely to be fewer turkey's for 12. It can be especially tough and heartbreaking for those who don't understand what's going on, especially patients living in memory care facilities.
In Oregon, visitors to nursing homes are banned. In Washington, it's outdoor visits only for those living in care facilities.
"He understands that we’re in a pandemic. The logistics of that are very challenging for him," said Sue Vanlaanen, who's caring for her husband who has Alzheimer's.
Fortunately, Vanlaanen's able to care for her husband at home as he's in the middle stages of his Alzheimer's battle and still highly functional.
But it's far from easy, and the pandemic has added an extra layer of challenges.
"He’ll shake people’s hands, he’ll get up close, he won’t wear his mask, he won’t stay distanced," Vanlaanen said.
It's created the need for Vanlaanen to keep her distance from her husband. She says she can't risk getting sick and not being able to care for him.
"He’s the one person in the world that I could actually hug, but I keep my distance in the house," she said.
For the last two years, the couple has traveled to Hawaii for Thanksgiving to get away. This year, they'll stay home and spend the holiday with one daughter and her boyfriend.
For them, it's a decision that makes sense given that Vanlaanen relies on her adult children to give her breaks from her caregiving role.
"I’m very happy since we’re kind of in the same household, we decided we could do Thanksgiving together," Vanlaanen said.
In the toughest of times, she says meeting online with her Alzheimer's support group helps her cope - that and her joy for writing, where she can travel anywhere without ever leaving.
"In times like this, when the world feels largely beyond my control, being able to create fiction in a world that I and my characters mostly control, is a great escape," Vanlaanen said.
The local regional chapter of the Alzheimer's Association has some tips for the holiday season:
- Caregivers and family members should help adjust expectations for holidays this year
- Celebrating while physically distancing is highly encouraged
- Find a way to include a person with dementia
- Connect through technology, like video chats
- Adjust gift exchanges, like doing porch drop-offs, drive-bys or outdoor exchanges
For more in-depth information on those tips, plus other resources for living with or caring for someone with Alzheimer's, visit www.alz.org/orswwa.
I was gonna care for my family members with alzheimers, but I forgot I had family members.
