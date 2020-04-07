CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Law enforcement is searching for a carjacking suspect who shot two people near Brush Prairie.
Deputies responded to the 7400 block of Northeast 159th Street late Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators said two people were shot and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
The shooter had an AR-15-style rifle and is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.
The suspect drove away from the shooting scene.
Deputies closed Northeast 159th Street from 72nd Avenue to 82nd Avenue and people were asked to avoid the area.
FOX 12 will continue to update this story as more information is released.
