PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police closed down a section of the Montavilla neighborhood Tuesday morning while officers searched for a suspect who may have been armed.
Police told FOX 12 responded to a call at 7:22 a.m. from a victim of an armed carjacking, who reported their car had been stolen at gunpoint. The car was found in a business parking lot in the 9200 block of Southeast Stark Street. When officers approached the car, the male suspect behind the wheel started to drive away. Officers surrounded the car and the suspect got out of the car and ran off. A description of the suspect was not been provided by police, but he was believed to be armed.
A perimeter had been set up from Southeast 92nd Avenue to Interstate 205 and Southeast Washington Street to Southeast Taylor Street. All traffic was blocked from the area. People living inside the perimeter were being asked to stay inside, lock doors and windows, and report any suspicious activity to 911.
Roads are closed from SE Taylor to Washington. We’re expecting an update from Portland Police shortly. https://t.co/r0e1eHaeYO pic.twitter.com/HL3I4uSMle— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) August 31, 2021
The Special Emergency Reaction Team responded to the scene to help with the search. SERT officers took the suspect into custody at about 11:42 a.m. Police said he was found hiding in a crawlspace under a home near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Alder Street.
The suspect's name will be released after he is booked into jail. Police said a handgun was located and has been seized as evidence. Soon after the suspect was taken into custody, the neighborhood lockdown was lifted.
There were no service stops for TriMet's Line 15 from Southeast Washington and Southeast 82nd to Southeast 96th and Mall 205 during the closure.
For Line 15 trips to Gateway TC, no service to stops from SE Washington & 82nd to SE 96th & Mall 205 due to police activity.— TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) August 31, 2021
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.
Was at my gym this AM when the SERT team arrived and staged. Now four hours later they arrest this individual. Good job.
Someone should point out to our fine Mayor that his "social workers" would not have had the same results.
Btw, what or who did the "robbery suspect" rob? And why is there no description of the robbery suspect? I mean, we're supposed to look out for "suspicious activity." HeII, that could be pretty much any and all of my neighbors. I'm suspicious of all of those weirdos. Perhaps a physical description of..ya know..the actual suspect at large might be somewhat helpful.
So where are those protests and riots that you *knew* were going to happen last Friday? Looks like they didn't materialize and my prediction that your prediction would be wrong was correct.
You're as worthless as Biden with half the brain.
