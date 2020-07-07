PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Trail Blazers’ star Carmelo Anthony is sharing his thoughts about visiting Florida for the NBA restart.
Anthony says there’s a lot of pressure riding on the NBA to get the restart right, and though he’s excited to get back to work, he still has concerns, like many players, about how everything will play out.
Anthony, a forward, said all eyes are on the NBA to see if it’s bubble concept is going to keep people safe from COVID-19. The NBA has proposed that participants live, practice and play their games in the bubble, an enclosed environment.
Similar to what CJ McCollum said on Monday, Anthony thinks the NBA has done a good job answering players’ questions. But as the team gets ready to head to Orlando to begin play at the end of the month at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex, he acknowledged that he and other players are at risk.
He says there could be some big ripple effects in the sports world if things don’t go according to plan.
“If we don't get this right, then this'll put a dent in sports in America and all over the world, because everybody is looking at the NBA to see how this is going to play out, and I'm excited about it, I trust the NBA, I trust the PA as far as putting this plan together,” Anthony said.
Anthony said that on a personal level, wanting to get back on the court was a big motivator for him to agree to go. Since Trevor Ariza has opted out of the restart, Anthony will likely be playing his original position at the three.
Anthony said everybody is focused on attacking right out of the gate. The Blazers will have a few scrimmages ahead of the seeding games. Their first is against the Memphis Grizzlies on July 31.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.