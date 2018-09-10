WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Every summer, there’s a very special carnival inside the walls of the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville that reunites incarcerated mothers with their children.
Called “Through A Child’s Eyes,” the idea of the carnival is to foster a positive bond outside of a visitation room.
Complete with face painting, balloon animals, bean bag tosses, cotton candy and everything in between, it gives families a chance to interact freely in an environment where kids can simply be kids and enjoy time with their mothers.
“This is special," Voycetta White, an inmate at the correctional facility, said as she kissed her two daughters, Kylise Trevino, 12, and Kylea Trevino, 7. "All day long I can have them until I leave."
White says she was involved in shoplifting that led to a robbery where someone was hurt. Worried she’d be pulled over with her kids in the car, she turned herself in, and has been incarcerated ever since.
She’s already served five years behind bars, and has her first chance at parole next summer.
“I try not to cry in front of them because I don’t want them to be sad, but I do," White said. "I cry a lot. Because I have a lot of guilt. Your children hurt the most, too. They’re suffering and they’re doing time just as much as you are.”
While White is in prison, she says her daughters are living with a relative hours away in Washington state. It’s hard for them to visit, and this is the only day of the year White can see them in person.
“I haven’t seen her since last year, so when I saw her I was crying but I ran into her arms because I miss that,” Kylise Trevino said.
The carnival was founded 16 years ago by Wilsonville Rotary member John Ludlow, who spent time in the prison volunteering as Santa.
Ludlow said that what he saw at the correctional facility broke his heart.
“I stopped asking what the kids wanted for Christmas because they said they wanted their mommies home,” Ludlow said. “I cried behind the beard and I went home and thought there’s got to be something better than what we’re doing.”
What started as a small event has now grown into a massive undertaking, requiring 150 volunteers and $14,000 to put on every summer – money all raised by the Wilsonville Rotary.
"Hope is the anti-drug and what do they have to hope for but their own families?” Ludlow said.
The emotions, hugs and tears flow freely at the carnival as families are reunited.
“For some of them, this is maybe the first time they’ve gotten to see their mom since they’ve been incarcerated, and as a kid you love your parent regardless of what they’ve done,” CCCF Superintendent Paula Myers said.
The carnival isn’t about the mistakes of the past; it’s an incentive to build a better future, Myers said. Inmates have to earn the opportunity to attend by showing clear conduct for six months.
White said she’s using her time in prison to better herself, and earned her GED. She’s also taking parenting and anger management classes and is involved in the eyeglass program and hair salon at Coffee Creek.
She says she dreams of the day when she can spend every day with her daughters.
It’s a dream they share, too.
“I wish she was home with us because I love her a lot,” Kylise Trevino said, referring to her mother.
Thanks to the Wilsonville Rotary, similar carnivals are also happening at a few of the men’s prisons in Oregon.
To learn more about TACE, visit http://www.wilsonvillerotary.com/programs/tace/.
