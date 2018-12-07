PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Sounds of the season filled the air Friday night at Pioneer Courthouse Square.
Nearly a dozen community caroling groups squared off for the Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition.
First, the singers spread out along the downtown transit mall, where they were judged on everything from ability to originality.
Then, the top three winners got to have a “carol-off” on stage in Portland’s living room to try and win the $1,000 grand prize.
Carolers said it was a fun way to spread joy in the city.
“It seemed like just the right thing,” one person said. “It is the season to be out and about.”
Another caroler talked about being with others.
“It’s not about winning for us,” the person said. “It’s about playing and spreading cheer, and just being with everyone.”
People who missing the caroling competition can still catch the 28th Annual Tuba Christmas Concert Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Courthouse Square. The event is free and starts in the afternoon.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
