VANCOUVER, WA (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler won reelection after a tough campaign in southwest Washington’s 3rd District.
Herrera Beutler faced a challenge from Democratic political science professor Carolyn Long in the state’s most expensive congressional race this year, a rematch of the 2018 election.
Herrera Beutler declared herself “elated” at early returns showing her up in her bid for a sixth term, and Long conceded the race on Wednesday evening, though The Associated Press had not called it.
“I am thrilled, I’m very humbled, to wake up tomorrow and continue to fight for my home region in Congress,” Herrera Beutler said.
The race focused on policy differences that mirrored those between Republicans and Democrats nationally, over health care, climate change, taxes and police reform, among others. The southwest Washington district formerly leaned Democratic but voted for Trump in 2016.
“I’m proud we ran a campaign based on facts, policy, and the truth," Long said in an emailed statement. “I am someone who believes in running on the issues and leading a campaign based on integrity and trust."
