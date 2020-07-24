Cascade Brewing crafts new beers to raise awareness against racial injustices

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The discussion of social awareness and police reform has one Portland brewery serving up something new to make a difference.
Cascade Brewery is adding five new non-sour beers in an effort to shine a light on police brutality and unjust treatment to people of color. With beer names like, “Black Is Beautiful” and “Breathing Conversations”, the brewery says it believes in equality for all. The brewery has arranged to give proceeds to black charities in the Portland Metro area.
The Brewery says doing the right thing and standing up for a cause means a lot to them.
“We believe in equality, we always have, but if we can get out there and have that voice in the beer scene, and get that out there to everybody so everyone is involved and donate money, it means a lot to us, even during tough times,” Michael Mathis, head brewer, said.
All five beers can be sold on draft and in 16-ounce cans and can be purchased throughout the Portland metro area.
