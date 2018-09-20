CASCADE LOCKS, OR (KPTV) - A little bundle of joy apparently couldn't wait for her grand entrance into the world. Her parents said she was born on the car ride to the hospital.
The Gordon family of Cascade Locks grew by one Tuesday morning. At seven pounds, four ounces, little Claire didn't waste any time making her grand entrance into the world.
“I time it (contractions) out. It's time to go, so I wake Matt and we get everything ready in the car,” new mom Valerie Gordon said.
Valerie and Matthew were ready for this. They had a game plan.
First, to drive to Troutdale to drop their older daughter and dog off with Matthew’s folks at a Dairy Queen. Then, head to their midwifery center in Portland, but that didn't happen.
“Matt pulls out of the parking lot and I think she's crowning,” Valerie said.
So, the couple quickly change their plans and start driving to Mount Hood Legacy hospital. The couple knew if they called 911, it would take longer for the ambulance to get to them, than if they were to drive to the hospital themselves.
“I delivered her in the front seat,” Valerie said. “She was born probably around the stoplight where the outlet malls are at.”
The baby was coughing and crying, good signs for Mom and Dad as they rushed to the emergency room.
“Just trying to get there as fast as I possibly could.” Matthew said. “It was just the most surreal thing to hear your daughter crying that you thought was going to be born at a hospital, but then just to keep going knowing that you needed to get there.”
They did finally get there. Matthew ran to the front desk to get help and said he's never seen nurses move so fast.
Our original plan was to make it to Providence Portland to deliver because that is where we were supposed to be, but baby girl had other plans.
Nurses cut the cord and got everyone inside.
Thursday, the Gordons are home with their beautiful new baby girl and one amazing story.
