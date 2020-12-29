MT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - The snowpack in the Cascades this year is acting as a beacon. Sno-Parks and ski hills have been packed the last few weeks.
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the U.S. Forest Service asks folks to plan ahead before making a trip and say if a parking lot is full, don’t park on the side of the highway.
ODOT posted several pictures to social media showing cars parked and lined up along Highway 26 and Highway 35.
“Mt. Hood area: Last weekend brought snow and vehicles parked illegally. What a mess! Remember, parking is prohibited on US 26 and OR 35. Park in designated areas, like Sno-Parks. Don’t risk a ticket or a tow!” the post read.
Tuesday saw fewer cars along the highway, but some had spilled out from area Sno-Parks and parked along the road.
The Forest Service says the busy summer they saw on the Mount Hood National Forest this year has undoubtedly extended into winter. A spokesperson says the different ski areas have been right about posting to social media when parking slots fill up. That can be quite early in the morning.
The Forest Service is asking people to plan ahead and not park along the highway. The concern is for safety and getting emergency vehicles where they need to be if something happens.
