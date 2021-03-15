Case of missing Oregon teen from 1975 highlighted on Brian Page’s 63rd birthday

On left, Brian Page, who went missing in 1975. On right, an age progression photo of Page to age 60, from the National Center The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. (KPTV)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is highlighting the case of missing Oregon teen Brian Page from 1975 on what is now his 63rd birthday.

Page was last seen Jan. 12, 1975 leaving a party with a friend in Salem, according to police. He was 16 years old at the time.

Page was traveling in a 1962 turquoise Volkswagen Bug with Oregon plates 7P3626. That vehicle has also never been located, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The center shared out an age progression photo Monday of Page to 60 years of age. Page is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and light brown-grey hair, and a scar on his left arm. Page may also go by the nickname Joe.

Anyone with information about this open case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-0400 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Page was born March 15, 1958. For more, go to https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/866734/1/screen

Ranger
Ranger

How sad for the family not knowing all of these years what happened to their loved one. I can't even image what it must be like to have to endure this.

