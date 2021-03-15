Case of missing Oregon teen from 1975 highlighted on Brian Page’s 63rd birthday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is highlighting the case of missing Oregon teen Brian Page from 1975 on what is now his 63rd birthday.
Page was last seen Jan. 12, 1975 leaving a party with a friend in Salem, according to police. He was 16 years old at the time.
Page was traveling in a 1962 turquoise Volkswagen Bug with Oregon plates 7P3626. That vehicle has also never been located, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
The center shared out an age progression photo Monday of Page to 60 years of age. Page is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and light brown-grey hair, and a scar on his left arm. Page may also go by the nickname Joe.
Anyone with information about this open case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-0400 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
Page was born March 15, 1958. For more, go to https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/866734/1/screen
How sad for the family not knowing all of these years what happened to their loved one. I can't even image what it must be like to have to endure this.
