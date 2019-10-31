PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Health Department has confirmed a case of whooping cough at Grant High School in northeast Portland.
Whooping cough, or pertussis, spreads easily in groups and causes severe coughing. Infants and young children can become very ill with this infection, but anyone, young or old, can become ill, according to health officials.
The infection begins with cold-like symptoms, such as a runny nose or irritating cough, and grows more severe, developing into violent episodes of coughing.
The infection can last from weeks to months, according to health officials.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the case at Grant High School involved a student.
“Most people get a shot to prevent whooping cough, but protection wears off over time,” the health department said in a letter to parents Wednesday.
People experiencing symptoms of whooping cough or who have questions or concerns about it can call the Metropolitan Area Pertussis Surveillance program at 503-988-8846.
For more information, visit http://www.cdc.gov/pertussis.
