PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 122 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.
For the last several months, the state of Oregon has been keeping track of positive tests and deaths by age group. In recent weeks, the number of young adults testing positive for the virus has begun to go up.
OHA data shows there are 1,129 confirmed cases in the age group 20 to 29, which is 18 percent of all cases statewide.
The second highest number of cases by age group is in those 30 to 39. The state says there are 1,095 COVID-19 cases, or 18 percent of overall cases. Those age groups are seeing lower hospital rates and death rates compared to other age groups.
Health officials say the rise in cases among the two demographics is likely linked to an increase in workplace outbreaks that have been reported in recent weeks. The working age demographic has seen an increase in cases overall.
Officials say early on during the pandemic, they saw a rise in cases among elderly populations. Those numbers were linked to several outbreaks at nursing homes and care facilities. State health officials say those numbers began to decline as more and more restrictions and procedures were put in place.
Public health officials are reminding people to follow social distancing measures, wear a face covering and also be mindful of the older population more at risk for worse complications from the virus.
