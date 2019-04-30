SALEM, OR (KPTV) - People who want more money for the state's child welfare system held a rally in Salem.
Several dozen caseworkers, foster parents and foster children rallied on the Capitol Steps Tuesday morning to demand help for Oregon's foster care children.
Right now, there are about 7,500 children in foster care in Oregon. That means the state is the parent for some of Oregon's most vulnerable children.
Caseworkers, who are there to help and protect these kids, say they carry two to three times the recommended workload.
In fact, a recent state audit said the state should hire 700 more caseworkers so that each caseworker can spend more time with each child.
That is something caseworkers say they desperately want and the children desperately need.
"Being in foster care and not knowing where you're going to grow up is really tough on kids, and the longer that lasts for them, the more damaging it is. We have kids that have a lot of moves, a lot of uncertainty," said Rosanne Scott.
Caseworkers say they could get children out of foster care sooner if there were more of them working with children and families.
Earlier this month, lawyers filed a class action lawsuit against the state representing foster care children, saying the state is violating the rights of those children by not adequately caring for them.
Caseworkers agree - it's an overburdened and underfunded system.
Those at the rally want state legislators to give roughly $80 million to care for foster children in Oregon.
