YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in the killing of three cow elk in Yamhill County.
According to troopers, the cow elk were killed on Willamina Creek Road just past mile post 8 near the upper bridge.
Troopers say they found evidence the animals were shot with high-powered rifles on private timber property and pulled out to Willamina Creek Road with ATVs. OSP says a tip led troopers to three cow elk hides dumped on Northwest Fir Crest Road just west of Carlton.
Based on evidence found at both sites, OSP says the elk were most likely killed between March 20 and March 23.
Anyone who may gave information about this case is asked to call the TIP line at 1-800-452-7888 or dial *OSP and refer information to Senior Trooper Boeholt or Trooper Tayler Jerome.
Information leading to an arrest is eligible for either a cash reward or up to six Preference Points, OSP says. The Oregon Hunter’s Association has pledged an additional cash reward for a total cash reward option of $2500.
