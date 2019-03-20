Castle Rock man threatens to burn down home as deputies serve eviction notice

COWLITZ COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Castle Rock man threatened to burn down his home after deputies served an eviction notice, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies tried to serve the eviction Wednesday just after 10 a.m. on Huntington Avenue South.
The sheriff’s office says 44-year-old Roger A. Yowell had been previously served with an eviction notice and refused to exit the home when deputies tried to contact him Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, Yowell told deputies he had guns pointed at the door, and later pointed a laser an officer’s chest.
Neighbors during the incident were evacuated and local schools and businesses were notified of the situation, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies assisted by the Castle Rock Police Department secured the area and a Lower Columbia SWAT team responded to the scene to assist.
The SWAT team later breached the door to the home and deployed an Unmanned Arial Vehicle. When the UAV operator located Yowell inside the home, Yowell knocked it to the ground and damaged it, according to law enforcement.
Yowell surrendered to negotiators after the SWAT team deployed gas into the house and was taken into custody without incident.
Yowell was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail. He is facing charges including felony harassment, malicious mischief, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.