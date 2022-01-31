Castle Rock Superintendent asks voters not to oppose school levy over state mask mandates

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. (KPTV) - The superintendent in Castle Rock is asking voters not to oppose school levies because they don’t like mask mandates, explaining that schools across the state and even the country are finding themselves caught in the middle of this controversy.
"There’s a lot of people that are really tired of their kids wearing masks," Jeff Myers said. He's just one parent in Castle Rock voting against school funding to make a statement about mask mandates in schools.
It's a move with enough momentum that it’s causing the district superintendent concern.
In an open letter to families, Superintendent Ryan Greene explains that some people are urging voters to oppose school levies until the state revokes its school masking rules.
Greene calls doing so, “ill-informed and divisive," saying it’s unfair to the kids to vote against that local money to make a political statement about something the schools have no control over.
He goes on to say that it’s a lose-lose situation because state funding accounts for 82% of the Castle Rock district’s budget, and the state can withhold that money from districts that defy the mask mandate, which could mean losing well over a million dollars every month.
"They are not gonna go against the state which is unfortunate because I think people need to start doing that," Myers said. "I know it’s out of the district’s hands but when the state says you guys have to mandate our mandate and enforce our mandates then you’re not gonna get your funds, well there’s a flipside to that. When you don’t let us govern locally and let the community have input you don’t get your funds so the community can do the same thing the state’s doing to you."
The levy for next week’s special election is a 3-year replacement for the one expiring at the end of this year.
That money goes toward things like sports, performing arts and even additional staff.