CASTLE ROCK, WA (KPTV) - A Castle Rock woman was arrested last week after police say she attempted to hire a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend.
The Castle Rock Police Department said on Nov. 8, Officer David Yeager learned about a possible murder-for-hire situation that was reported to a Washington Department of Corrections officer.
According to the report, Maegan N. Ward, 34, approached a man and asked him to kill her ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Kevin Hill, of Castle Rock.
Police said during the investigation, Officer Yeager learned that Ward had provided money and detailed information to the informant about having Hill murdered but making it look like he had committed suicide.
Ward was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for a charge of criminal solicitation for murder.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Charlie Worley at 360-274-4711, ext. 505.
